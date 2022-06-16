Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,095 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 9,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

