Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,100 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,409. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.