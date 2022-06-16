Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $357,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after buying an additional 128,604 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 56,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722,647. The company has a market capitalization of $181.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

