Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $5.19 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 493,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,719,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,583,000 after buying an additional 251,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 760,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,791,000 after buying an additional 167,575 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 573,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after buying an additional 146,678 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,726,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,417,000 after buying an additional 136,021 shares during the period.

PULS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $49.78.

