Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $565,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after purchasing an additional 583,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,159,000 after purchasing an additional 143,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $13.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.36. 2,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.10.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

