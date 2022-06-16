Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,105 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.29. 292,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,809,514. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

