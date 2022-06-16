Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.28. 57,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,230,640. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

