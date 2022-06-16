C2C Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 63,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,605,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.