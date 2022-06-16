C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New $773,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.11. 106,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,087,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average of $381.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.