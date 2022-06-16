C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

CLX traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.78 and a one year high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.