C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.22. 299,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,235,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. The company has a market cap of $256.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,597 shares of company stock valued at $27,351,588. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.