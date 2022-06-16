C2C Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 345,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,533,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after purchasing an additional 84,831 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $13.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $316.91. 6,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,950. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $320.20 and a one year high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

