C2C Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,979. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.66 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.