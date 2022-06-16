C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.00

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.28), with a volume of 376087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.82. The stock has a market cap of £55.59 million and a PE ratio of -11.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.79.

C4X Discovery Company Profile (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

