Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.56. Approximately 4,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 650,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.03 and a beta of -0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

