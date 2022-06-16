Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CALA stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.