Camden Capital LLC Acquires 22,427 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 142,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,543. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

