Camden Capital LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,209,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $167.74 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

