Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.86. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,447.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

