Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Hold

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.21. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). HEXO had a negative net margin of 555.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,930,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HEXO by 44.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HEXO by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HEXO by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 723,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

