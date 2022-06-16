Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.51–$0.47 EPS.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 843,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,780. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

