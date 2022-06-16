Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading Up 0.2%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.88 and last traded at C$24.20. Approximately 212,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 390,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.97.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

