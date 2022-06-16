Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,600 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 725,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 350.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.12%.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

