Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 4,350 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 4,350 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $15,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,456,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,958,043.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,347 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,741.44.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 8,336 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $22,924.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 300 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $768.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 4,680 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $11,419.20.

On Monday, May 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 26,612 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $65,465.52.

On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $37,039.29.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15.

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

STIM stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $94.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.30. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Neuronetics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuronetics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 462,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

