Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 4,350 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 4,350 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $15,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,456,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,958,043.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,347 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,741.44.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 8,336 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $22,924.00.
- On Friday, May 27th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 300 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $768.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 4,680 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $11,419.20.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 26,612 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $65,465.52.
- On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $37,039.29.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15.
- On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14.
- On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.
STIM stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $94.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.30. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $17.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Neuronetics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuronetics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 462,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Neuronetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
