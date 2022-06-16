Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a sell rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Canopy Growth to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.82.

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$31.56.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

