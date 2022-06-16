Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Volta (NYSE:VLTA) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Volta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Volta has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Volta will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,595,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

