Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,052 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $31,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $69.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
