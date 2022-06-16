Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,052 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $31,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $69.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.