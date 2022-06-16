Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 514.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

