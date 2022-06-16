Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 140.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $193.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.41 and a one year high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.61 and its 200-day moving average is $231.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

