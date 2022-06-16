Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $140.28

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$140.28 and last traded at C$140.28, with a volume of 27997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$145.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$218.00.

Get Cargojet alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$152.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$164.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The firm had revenue of C$233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 7.7000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.54%.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.