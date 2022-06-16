Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $140.28

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$140.28 and last traded at C$140.28, with a volume of 27997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$145.37.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$218.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$152.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$164.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.54%.
Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Read More
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.