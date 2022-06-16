CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.51 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.09.

CarGurus stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,211. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

