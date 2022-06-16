CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.24

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.24 and last traded at $85.34, with a volume of 20064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

