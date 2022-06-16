Castweet (CTT) Price Tops $0.0201 on Exchanges

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. Castweet has a market capitalization of $36,111.73 and approximately $660.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00256495 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00035274 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.