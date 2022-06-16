CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Trading Down 14.1%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) dropped 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 29,397 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.
CB Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBSC)
