CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Trading Down 14.1%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) dropped 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 29,397 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

CB Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

