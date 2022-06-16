Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC reduced its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,467,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,749. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

