Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.15

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 29875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Centamin news, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$55,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,775. Also, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,684.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

