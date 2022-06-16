Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,258 shares of company stock valued at $98,061 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

CVCY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

