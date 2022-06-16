Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Purchases £399,999.96 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) insider Adonis Pouroulis acquired 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £399,999.96 ($485,495.76).

LON CHAR opened at GBX 19.75 ($0.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.35 million and a P/E ratio of -24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. Chariot Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 26.90 ($0.33). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.57.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

