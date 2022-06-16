Charles Brent Jr. Winn Buys 11,000 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,084 shares in the company, valued at $202,096.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 41,997 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $39,057.21.

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 479,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter worth $75,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.