Charles G.T. Stonehill Sells 1,400 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AB opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $903.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About AllianceBernstein (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

