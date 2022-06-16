Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $285.91

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.91 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.58). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 288.50 ($3.50), with a volume of 72,914 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of £430.20 million and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 288.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 286.01.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chesnara’s payout ratio is 1.23%.
Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.
Featured Articles
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.