Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.

NYSE:CHS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $674.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.33. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 165,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

