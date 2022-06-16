Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

CHS opened at $5.66 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

