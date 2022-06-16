China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 483,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food during the third quarter worth $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of China Xiangtai Food by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Xiangtai Food by 186.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Xiangtai Food by 308.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

