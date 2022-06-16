Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.76-$0.84 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.34. 857,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,203,535. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $179.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.