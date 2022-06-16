Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.35 and last traded at $89.74. 33,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 924,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

