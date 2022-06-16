ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Director Acquires $50,400.00 in Stock

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ClearSign Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 145,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.09.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

