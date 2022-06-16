Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Clicks Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

