Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Update

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Cloopen Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,727. Cloopen Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $149.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAAS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the third quarter valued at $1,919,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cloopen Group by 757.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 417,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 367,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cloopen Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cloopen Group by 417.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 185,185 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

