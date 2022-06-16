CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CMC Materials accounts for 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of CMC Materials worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

